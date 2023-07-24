SpokerRide bike race coming up on Saturday

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The annual SpokerRide will celebrate its 21st year this Saturday in Sackets Harbor.

The SpokerRide, a cycling event that benefits the American Cancer Society’s Relay For Life and the Volunteer Transportation Center, began in 2003.

Jeff Wood and his brother, Steve, both cancer survivors, were looking for a way to give back to all of the people and organizations that helped them. They appeared on 7 News at Noon on Monday. Watch their interview above.

This year’s SpokerRide will return on Saturday, July 29.

The 50-mile race will start at 8:30 a.m., the 30-mile race at 8:45 a.m., and the 10-mile ride at 9 a.m.

Packet pickup and race day registration start at 7 a.m. at the Third Alarm Building (Public Safety Building), 411 W. Washington St., Sackets Harbor, located near the entrance to the Sackets Harbor Battlefield.

If you’re interested in sponsoring or participating in this year’s SpokerRide, visit spokerride.net.

For more information, contact Jeff Wood at 315-783-6258 or spokerride@gmail.com.

