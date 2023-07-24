SpokerRide bike race coming up on Saturday

By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 1:51 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The annual SpokerRide will celebrate its 21st year this Saturday in Sackets Harbor.

The SpokerRide, a cycling event that benefits the American Cancer Society’s Relay For Life and the Volunteer Transportation Center, began in 2003.

Jeff Wood and his brother, Steve, both cancer survivors, were looking for a way to give back to all of the people and organizations that helped them. They appeared on 7 News at Noon on Monday. Watch their interview above.

This year’s SpokerRide will return on Saturday, July 29.

The 50-mile race will start at 8:30 a.m., the 30-mile race at 8:45 a.m., and the 10-mile ride at 9 a.m.

Packet pickup and race day registration start at 7 a.m. at the Third Alarm Building (Public Safety Building), 411 W. Washington St., Sackets Harbor, located near the entrance to the Sackets Harbor Battlefield.

If you’re interested in sponsoring or participating in this year’s SpokerRide, visit spokerride.net.

For more information, contact Jeff Wood at 315-783-6258 or spokerride@gmail.com.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Syracuse man has passed away after a reported drowning Saturday.
Syracuse man dies in drowning incident at Southwick Beach State Park
Some wholesome fun was spotted in St. Lawrence County!
St. Lawrence County Sheriffs partake in some wholesome fun
Janay Chambers and Tyrece Franklin
Potsdam police: 2 alleged drug traffickers had ‘sophisticated’ compartment to hide suspected cocaine
A week’s worth of festivities came to a close Saturday as the sun shined down at the Lewis...
Lewis County Fair wraps up 2023
Continuing a years long tradition, the Carthage Rod and Gun Club held it’s annual Shooting...
Shooting traps to benefits the Volunteer Transportation Center

Latest News

WWNY
WWNY SpokerRide bike race coming up on Saturday
Traffic advisory: Gotham Street in Watertown
SLC woman charged with fire department theft
The Jefferson County SPCA hosted a cornhole tournament Saturday in the City of Watertown,...
Cornhole tournament benefits SPCA