Sunny most of the day with rain possible later

Monday AM weather
By Beth Hall
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 6:31 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s going to be a warm week.

Today will also be humid and because of that, there’s a risk of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and into the evening.

There’s about a 30% chance in Jefferson County and a 50% to 60% chance in St. Lawrence and Lewis counties.

Otherwise, it will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-80s.

There’s a small chance of rain overnight. Lows will be in the low 60s.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with a 20% chance of rain. Highs will be around 80.

It will be mostly sunny Wednesday and Thursday. It will be in the mid-80s on Wednesday and close to 90 on Thursday.

Friday will be partly sunny with a 40% chance of rain. Highs will be in the mid-80s.

It will be partly sunny with a 30% chance of rain on Saturday and mostly sunny on Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 70s on both days.

