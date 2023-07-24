Suzanne Marie Leddy, 70, of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - Suzanne Marie Leddy, 70, of Pearl Street, passed away, Thursday, July 13, 2023 at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, NY, surrounded by her family. Sue passed away on her terms, peacefully and with dignity, after fighting a long, drawn-out battle.

She was born April 18, 1953, the daughter of Clayton and Erma Yerdon of Redfield. She attended elementary school in Redfield and graduated from Sandy Creek High School in 1971.

She worked at Northland Electric for twenty years and at Stature Electric for several years. It was while working at Northland that she met her husband, Roger. They were married June 18, 1983 at moved to Philadelphia soon afterwards.

Living in the woods around Redfield as a child, Sue was instilled with a love of nature and the simple things in life. With her nieces, nephews and cousins living just down the road. Her bond with them was closer to being a sister rather than an aunt. To her nieces and nephews, she was rarely Aunt Sue, just Susie.

She enjoyed picture puzzles, cross-stitching, playing games and watching her hummingbirds. Her greatest pleasure was just being around her family and friends. She was always up for a hot game of Yahtzee with her nieces and it was always a treat when her best friend, Mary would come over for coffee and conversation.

Sue is survived by her husband, Roger; stepson, Sean and Ramona Leddy, Arkansas; a stepdaughter, Carissa Leddy Purvis, Wisconsin; five grandchildren, her nieces, Lori, Jan, Lisa and Lucille; her nephews, Tim and Jason; her sisters-in-law, Gloria, Kathleen and Rosalie; several cousins and her “dogchild”, Athena.

Sue was predeceased by her parents, her brother and sister-in-law, Tom and Marylou, and her brother, Perry.

As per her wishes, she will be cremated with no services or funeral.

Anyone wishing to make a donation in her memory is asked to donate to the Indian River Ambulance Service, Philadelphia, NY 13673.

