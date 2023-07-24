Traffic advisory: Intersection of Henry Street & Starbuck Avenue

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There will be road work at the intersection of Henry Street and Starbuck Avenue in Watertown on Monday.

Starting at 6:30 a.m. and going until 4 p.m. crews will be working to install a new sanitary manhole structure.

The city’s engineering department says access will be restricted to local traffic and drivers should avoid the area if possible.

