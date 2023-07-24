Vito’s Gourmet makes hundreds of sandwiches for deploying soldiers

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Watertown business is sending Fort Drum soldiers overseas with a taste of the north country.

Vito’s Gourmet spent Monday morning making more than 200 of its sandwiches, which were given to soldiers as they got on a plane to head off on deployment.

Owner Todd Tarzia says it brings a sense of pride to him and his staff.

“When we found out the confirmation on Friday, everybody was just so gung ho to do it, and even though it was Friday afternoon and everybody’s exhausted and it’s getting close to time to go home, they actually started prepping and getting ready for this,” he said.

Tarzia says this was the second of four groups of sandwiches for the soldiers leaving for deployment.

The soldiers, 2,500 of them with the 2nd Brigade Combat Team of the 10th Mountain Division, are going to Iraq and Syria.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.