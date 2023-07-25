5 games left in Watertown Rapids’ season

Rapids' last week of the season
By Mel Busler
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 6:51 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Rapids head into their final week of the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League season.

Watertown has five games left in the 2023 campaign. Three of them are at home: Tuesday night vs. Oneonta, Thursday night against Amsterdam, and Friday night vs. Utica.

The two road games are at Mohawk Valley Wednesday night and Oneonta on Saturday.

The Rapids are in eighth place in the league’s East Division with a 13-28 record.

