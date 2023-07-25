Anne Marie Roy, 83, of Massena & Richville

Anne Marie Roy, 83, passed away surrounded by her family on Thursday, July 20, 2023 in Massena. (Source: Funeral Home)

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Anne Marie Roy, 83, passed away surrounded by her family on Thursday, July 20, 2023 in Massena.

There will be calling hours on Saturday, August 26 from 10:00-11:00 am with a memorial service at 11:00 am at the Green Funeral Home in Gouverneur.

Anne was born on February 3, 1940 in Richville, the daughter of Albert and Jessie (Jenkins) Walker.

She graduated from Gouverneur High School in 1958 and Watertown School of Commerce in 1959.

Anne retired from Community Bank in Gouverneur as a loan officer after 25 years of employment. She had been a member of the United Church of Richville and enjoyed sewing, gardening, sailing, and traveling the country in the couple’s RV.

She had lived in Richville for many years before moving to Massena.

Anne married Ronald J. Roy on September 2, 1994 at Barnhart Marina in Massena.

She was previously married to Kenneth Thayer.

Anne is survived by her husband Ron, her children Jeffrey Thayer and his spouse Philippe Roques of Randolph, VT, Cassandra and Carlos Candelaria of Biscayne Park, FL, her stepchildren Dan Roy of Auburndale, FL, Kristine Roy of Lancaster, NH, Gabrielle Roy of Colebrook, NH. She is also survived by her grand children Sam and Ariel Thayer, Emily Thayer and her companion Andrew Langhans, her step grandchild Crystal Dawson, her sister Roxie Smith of Gastonia, NC, several nieces and nephews. Anne is predeceased by her parents Albert and Jessie, her brothers Donald Walker and Rodney Walker.

Memorial donations in memory of Anne are encouraged to the United Church of Richville or the Gouverneur Vol. Rescue Squad.

