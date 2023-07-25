Debra A. “Debbie” Payne, 66, of Hogansburg

Debra A. “Debbie” Payne, 66, of 149 Rooseveltown Road, unexpectedly passed away on Sunday, July 16, 2023 at the Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh. (Source: Funeral Home)

HOGANSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Debra A. “Debbie” Payne, 66, of 149 Rooseveltown Road, unexpectedly passed away on Sunday, July 16, 2023 at the Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh.

Debbie was born on March 20, 1957, in Massena, daughter of Josephine (Tarbell) Carney and the late Donald F. Carney. She attended Syracuse schools.

Debbie enjoyed smoking pot and loved her cat. She was a kind hearted soul who would help anybody she could that was in need. She liked crime movies and her word searches and puzzle books, but most of all she cherished the time she had to spend with family.

She is survived by her mother Josephine; her siblings Beverly Henson, Rosemary Andujar, Josephine Nancy Carney, Rebecca Carney, Donna Newton, and Diane Miracle.

Debbie was predeceased by her father Donald and her sister Esther Carney.

Friends may call at the Donaldson Funeral Home Friday from 3-6 PM, where a funeral service will be held at 6PM.

Memorial donations may be made in Debbie’s memory to a local animal shelter.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home where memories and condolences may be shared online at www.donaldsonfh.com.

