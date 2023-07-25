Debra A. “Debbie” Payne, 66, of Hogansburg

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Debra A. “Debbie” Payne, 66, of 149 Rooseveltown Road, unexpectedly passed away on Sunday, July...
Debra A. “Debbie” Payne, 66, of 149 Rooseveltown Road, unexpectedly passed away on Sunday, July 16, 2023 at the Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh.(Source: Funeral Home)

HOGANSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Debra A. “Debbie” Payne, 66, of 149 Rooseveltown Road, unexpectedly passed away on Sunday, July 16, 2023 at the Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh.

Debbie was born on March 20, 1957, in Massena, daughter of Josephine (Tarbell) Carney and the late Donald F. Carney. She attended Syracuse schools.

Debbie enjoyed smoking pot and loved her cat. She was a kind hearted soul who would help anybody she could that was in need. She liked crime movies and her word searches and puzzle books, but most of all she cherished the time she had to spend with family.

She is survived by her mother Josephine; her siblings Beverly Henson, Rosemary Andujar, Josephine Nancy Carney, Rebecca Carney, Donna Newton, and Diane Miracle.

Debbie was predeceased by her father Donald and her sister Esther Carney.

Friends may call at the Donaldson Funeral Home Friday from 3-6 PM, where a funeral service will be held at 6PM.

Memorial donations may be made in Debbie’s memory to a local animal shelter.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home where memories and condolences may be shared online at www.donaldsonfh.com.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Anne Marie Roy, 83, passed away surrounded by her family on Thursday, July 20, 2023 in Massena.
Anne Marie Roy, 83, of Massena & Richville
George David LaFlamme, age 65, of Tupper Lake, NY, died unexpectedly on Friday, July 21st,...
George David LaFlamme, 65, of Tupper Lake
Jimmy (Jim) D. Paige, 78, Brownville, passed away July 21, 2023 peacefully surrounded by his...
Jimmy (Jim) D. Paige, 78, of Brownville
Maryann S. Bowman, 54, of S. Orchard Street, passed away at home surrounded by her family.
Maryann S. Bowman, 54, of Watertown

Obituaries

Robert L. Briere, age 70 of Ogdensburg passed away unexpectedly at his home on Saturday (July...
Robert L. Briere, 70, of Ogdensburg
Candles
Service Notice: Kathy L. Conroy, 70, of Norwood
Candles
Glenda J. Webb, 81, formerly of Philadelphia
Candles
Jenny Lynn Reddick, 77, of Gouverneur
Blood donations needed
Red Cross seeks public’s help to avert blood shortage
Candles
Patricia (Gannoe) Bowdish, 85, of Lisbon