George David LaFlamme, 65, of Tupper Lake

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
George David LaFlamme, age 65, of Tupper Lake, NY, died unexpectedly on Friday, July 21st,...
George David LaFlamme, age 65, of Tupper Lake, NY, died unexpectedly on Friday, July 21st, 2023, at his home.(Source: Funeral Home)

TUPPER LAKE, New York (WWNY) - George David LaFlamme, age 65, of Tupper Lake, NY, died unexpectedly on Friday, July 21st, 2023, at his home.

George was born in Holyoke, MA, on May 26, 1958, to George and Alice (Exware) LaFlamme. He married Anna Deno on November 6, 1993, in Tupper Lake, NY.

George worked for Mercy Living Center as a custodian for many years. He was also a contractor and did various other jobs. His family was his life.

He is survived by his wife, Anna; his mother Alice; six children, Stephanie LaFlamme of Malone, NY, Brian Lucey (Megan) of Piercefield, NY, Kristina LaFlamme (Chad), Catherine LaHor (Randy), Jennifer Lazore, and Samantha LaFlamme (Joe) all of Tupper Lake. He is also survived by his siblings, Debbie Mitchell (Charlie), Sue Allen (Ron), and Trish LaBleu (Nick) all of Tupper Lake, NY.

Per his request, there will be no services at this time. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Tupper Lake. Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhome.com.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Anne Marie Roy, 83, passed away surrounded by her family on Thursday, July 20, 2023 in Massena.
Anne Marie Roy, 83, of Massena & Richville
Jimmy (Jim) D. Paige, 78, Brownville, passed away July 21, 2023 peacefully surrounded by his...
Jimmy (Jim) D. Paige, 78, of Brownville
Debra A. “Debbie” Payne, 66, of 149 Rooseveltown Road, unexpectedly passed away on Sunday, July...
Debra A. “Debbie” Payne, 66, of Hogansburg
Maryann S. Bowman, 54, of S. Orchard Street, passed away at home surrounded by her family.
Maryann S. Bowman, 54, of Watertown

Obituaries

Robert L. Briere, age 70 of Ogdensburg passed away unexpectedly at his home on Saturday (July...
Robert L. Briere, 70, of Ogdensburg
Candles
Service Notice: Kathy L. Conroy, 70, of Norwood
Candles
Glenda J. Webb, 81, formerly of Philadelphia
Candles
Jenny Lynn Reddick, 77, of Gouverneur
Blood donations needed
Red Cross seeks public’s help to avert blood shortage
Candles
Patricia (Gannoe) Bowdish, 85, of Lisbon