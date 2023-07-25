George David LaFlamme, 65, of Tupper Lake

George David LaFlamme, age 65, of Tupper Lake, NY, died unexpectedly on Friday, July 21st, 2023, at his home. (Source: Funeral Home)

TUPPER LAKE, New York (WWNY) - George David LaFlamme, age 65, of Tupper Lake, NY, died unexpectedly on Friday, July 21st, 2023, at his home.

George was born in Holyoke, MA, on May 26, 1958, to George and Alice (Exware) LaFlamme. He married Anna Deno on November 6, 1993, in Tupper Lake, NY.

George worked for Mercy Living Center as a custodian for many years. He was also a contractor and did various other jobs. His family was his life.

He is survived by his wife, Anna; his mother Alice; six children, Stephanie LaFlamme of Malone, NY, Brian Lucey (Megan) of Piercefield, NY, Kristina LaFlamme (Chad), Catherine LaHor (Randy), Jennifer Lazore, and Samantha LaFlamme (Joe) all of Tupper Lake. He is also survived by his siblings, Debbie Mitchell (Charlie), Sue Allen (Ron), and Trish LaBleu (Nick) all of Tupper Lake, NY.

Per his request, there will be no services at this time. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Tupper Lake. Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhome.com.

