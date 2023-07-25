Glenda J. Webb, 81, formerly of Philadelphia

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WEEKI WACHEE, Florida (WWNY) - Glenda J. Webb, 81, originally from Philadelphia, NY, died peacefully at her home on Saturday, June 3, 2023.

Services will be held on Saturday, August 5th at French Funeral Home, Edwards, NY. Calling hours will be from 10 AM to 12 PM. A memorial service, officiated by Father Jay Seymour, will begin at 12 PM with internment to follow at Fairview Cemetery. There will be a reception following the service from 3:00-5:00 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn in Watertown, NY.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Glenda’s memory to the American Cancer Society or your local Hospice Chapter.

Condolences may be left on Glenda’s digital guest book at www.brewerfuneral.com or at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

