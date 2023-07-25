Gradually becoming sunny
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Despite the humidity, the day was off to a comfortable start.
That’s because temperatures were mainly in the 60s, with a few places in the upper 50s.
Clouds move in this morning and will give way to mostly sunny skies this afternoon.
Highs will be around 80 degrees.
It will be a muggy night. Overnight lows will be in the mid-60s.
It stays muggy through Friday.
Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-80s.
It will be in the mid-80s again on Thursday. It will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain.
Friday will be mostly cloudy and close to 90.
It cools off a bit and becomes less humid for the weekend.
Saturday will be partly sunny with a 50% chance of rain. Highs will be in the upper 70s.
Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-70s.
Lows Saturday and Sunday nights will be in the mid-50s/
It will be sunny and 75 on Monday.
