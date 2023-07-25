JCC Instant Admit Days coming soon
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 9:13 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s like one-stop shopping for people who plan to attend Jefferson Community College.
JCC education coordinator Shelby Albertson talked about the Instant Admit Days on 7 News This Morning.
You can watch her interview in the video above.
She says people can apply for admission, be accepted, apply for financial aid, and register for classes — all in the same day.
Appointments are available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on August 7-11. They can be scheduled at sunyjefferson.edu/admissions.
You can call 315-786-2437 for more information.
Fall classes start on August 28.
Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.