JCC Instant Admit Days coming soon

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s like one-stop shopping for people who plan to attend Jefferson Community College.

JCC education coordinator Shelby Albertson talked about the Instant Admit Days on 7 News This Morning.

You can watch her interview in the video above.

She says people can apply for admission, be accepted, apply for financial aid, and register for classes — all in the same day.

Appointments are available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on August 7-11. They can be scheduled at sunyjefferson.edu/admissions.

You can call 315-786-2437 for more information.

Fall classes start on August 28.

