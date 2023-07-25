Jenny Lynn Reddick, 77, of Gouverneur

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Jenny Lynn Reddick, age 77, of Gouverneur, NY passed away on Tuesday, June 12, 2023 at Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse.

There will be a celebration of her life on August 5, 2023 from 2:00-4:00 p.m. at the Gouverneur Community Center, 4673 State Highway 58, Gouverneur, NY 13642. Arrangements are with French Funeral Home, Gouverneur. Condolences and photos may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.