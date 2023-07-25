Jenny Lynn Reddick, 77, of Gouverneur

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Jenny Lynn Reddick, age 77, of Gouverneur, NY passed away on Tuesday, June 12, 2023 at Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse.

There will be a celebration of her life on August 5, 2023 from 2:00-4:00 p.m. at the Gouverneur Community Center, 4673 State Highway 58, Gouverneur, NY 13642. Arrangements are with French Funeral Home, Gouverneur. Condolences and photos may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

George David LaFlamme, age 65, of Tupper Lake, NY, died unexpectedly on Friday, July 21st,...
George David LaFlamme, 65, of Tupper Lake
Jimmy (Jim) D. Paige, 78, Brownville, passed away July 21, 2023 peacefully surrounded by his...
Jimmy (Jim) D. Paige, 78, of Brownville
Debra A. “Debbie” Payne, 66, of 149 Rooseveltown Road, unexpectedly passed away on Sunday, July...
Debra A. “Debbie” Payne, 66, of Hogansburg
Maryann S. Bowman, 54, of S. Orchard Street, passed away at home surrounded by her family.
Maryann S. Bowman, 54, of Watertown
Robert L. Briere, age 70 of Ogdensburg passed away unexpectedly at his home on Saturday (July...
Robert L. Briere, 70, of Ogdensburg

Obituaries

Candles
Service Notice: Kathy L. Conroy, 70, of Norwood
Candles
Glenda J. Webb, 81, formerly of Philadelphia
Blood donations needed
Red Cross seeks public’s help to avert blood shortage
Candles
Patricia (Gannoe) Bowdish, 85, of Lisbon
Alex Morgia
Morgia’s name will be on ballot in Sackets Harbor mayoral race