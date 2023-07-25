Lawmakers agree to $500K in back-pay to Ogdensburg firefighters

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Ogdensburg city councillors have agreed to pay city firefighters more than $500,000 in back pay.

This comes after it was determined the city violated its contract with the Ogdensburg Professional Firefighters Local 1799 union when it forced the department to staff fewer than five firefighters on shift during the past couple of years.

