Maryann S. Bowman, 54, of Watertown

Maryann S. Bowman, 54, of S. Orchard Street, passed away at home surrounded by her family. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Maryann S. Bowman, 54, of S. Orchard Street, passed away at home surrounded by her family.

Maryann was born June 13, 1969, in Watertown, daughter of Richard and Shirley (Vrooman) Bowman, Sr. Maryann enjoyed watching TV and being with her family.

Surviving are two sons, Wendell Alberry, unknown and Travis Alberry of Watertown, two brothers, Richard Bowman, Watertown, Jimmy (Kelly) Vrooman, Las Vegas, NV, four sisters, Kelly (Michael) Bechard, Watertown, Bridgett Finley, Watertown, Lillie (Pete) Cressman, Pennsylvania, Melissa (Ricky) Rogers, Watertown, her companion, Matthew Limoges,

nieces and nephews, Victoria Richardson, Angela Bechard, Ericka Bechard, Amber Bechard, Angelina Shannon, Donald Soluri, Brandon Soluri,

and great nieces and nephews, Isabell Cerone, , Vincent Cerrone, Gabriella Cerrone, Owen Hutchinson, Carson Soluri, Karter Soluri, Parker Ray Shannon, Addyson Soluri, Spencer Jade Shannon, Colson Soluri.

Her parents Richard and Shirley, a cousin, Brandon Holder and a nephew in law, Steve Richardson all died before her.

An hour of calling will be held Thursday from 10 am to 11 am at D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. with a funeral service at 11am at the funeral home with Deacon Eugene West. Burial will be in Brookside Cemetery.

Online condolences may be made to www.dlcalarco.com

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.