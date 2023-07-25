Met Summer Encores - HD in Cinema
Wednesday, July 26 at 1:00 pm and 6:30 pm at Regal Cinema
The Met: Live in HD
Akhnaten
Summer Encore
The Met’s critically acclaimed 2019 production of Philip Glass’s mesmerizing modern masterpiece returns to cinemas this summer, starring countertenor Anthony Roth Costanzo as the revolutionary pharaoh who attempted to radically alter his empire. Karen Kamensek conducts.
Music: Philip Glass
Language: Sung in various languages, with English subtitles
