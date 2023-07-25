Met Summer Encores - HD in Cinema

Wednesday, July 26 at 1:00 pm and 6:30 pm at Regal Cinema
A Philp Glass Opera
A Philp Glass Opera(fathom events)
By Craig Thornton
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

The Met: Live in HD

Akhnaten

Summer Encore

The Met’s critically acclaimed 2019 production of Philip Glass’s mesmerizing modern masterpiece returns to cinemas this summer, starring countertenor Anthony Roth Costanzo as the revolutionary pharaoh who attempted to radically alter his empire. Karen Kamensek conducts.

Music: Philip Glass

Language: Sung in various languages, with English subtitles

