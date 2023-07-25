Morgia’s name will be on ballot in Sackets Harbor mayoral race

Alex Morgia
Alex Morgia(WWNY)
By Brendan Straub
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - Sackets Harbor Mayor Alex Morgia is back on the ballot for the upcoming November election.

Signatures that Morgia obtained and filed to run for a second term were objected to by Shannon Burke, who chairs the Jefferson County Democratic Committee.

It led to the county board of elections invalidating the signatures, taking Morgia off the ballot.

However, Morgia felt the objections were filed incorrectly so he took the matter to court and won.

He’s now on the ballot instead of having to run a write-in campaign.

“It will make campaigning a little more focused on issues instead and not just awareness and making sure people know that in order to vote for me, you have to remember to write it in. But, it certainly has made the rest of my summer a little easier,” he said.

Morgia will face Mark Pacilio, a Democrat, for the mayoral seat.

