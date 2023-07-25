Officer Gus: Police department welcomes new therapy dog

The Indianapolis Police Department welcomed a new therapy dog named Gus.
The Indianapolis Police Department welcomed a new therapy dog named Gus.(Indianapolis Police Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (Gray News) - A police department in Indiana has a new furry friend on its force.

This week, the Indianapolis Police Department introduced Gus, a 10-month-old Australian mini Labradoodle.

Gus became an official therapy dog for the police department.

“Officer Gus will play a vital role in providing peer support to our dedicated officers,” the department shared.

Authorities said he will offer comfort and relief in times of crisis.

“His presence will undoubtedly bring smiles and comfort to everyone in our police department,” police said.

Gus began his training in November 2022 in the Ultimate Canine program.

“Officer Gus has gone through three levels of rigorous training that include over 30 obedience commands. He even knows how to snuggle,” the department said.

According to authorities, Gus will help them create a more caring and supportive environment for everyone in the department.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SLC woman charged with fire department theft
A Syracuse man has passed away after a reported drowning Saturday.
Syracuse man dies in drowning incident at Southwick Beach State Park
Douglas Monroe
Lisbon man found guilty of raping & sexually abusing child
Some wholesome fun was spotted in St. Lawrence County!
St. Lawrence County Sheriffs partake in some wholesome fun
Bottles and cans at redemption center
Redemption centers voice concern about getting paid for bottles and cans

Latest News

Ammon Bundy, one of the sons of Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy, speaks to reporters during a news...
Far-right activist Ammon Bundy loses Idaho hospital defamation case, must pay millions in fines
A family in Ohio has been reunited with their dog after the animal went missing for five months.
‘I was praying’: Family reunited with dog after animal goes missing for 5 months
Ogdensburg firefighters
Lawmakers agree to $500K in back-pay to Ogdensburg firefighters
Mass-casualty training
Fort Drum, civilian community to train for mass-shooting scenario Wednesday
FILE - A bear trap set by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is seen on July 7, 2021, in Ovando,...
Traps removed after no sign of the grizzly that killed a woman near Yellowstone