Patricia (Gannoe) Bowdish, 85, of Lisbon

LISBON, New York (WWNY) - Patricia (Gannoe) Bowdish, age 85 of Lisbon, NY, passed away at the Legacy K Elder Care, Hermon, NY, on Tuesday, July 18, 2023.

Patricia is survived by her sons, Bruce (Judy) Bowdish of Waterford, CT; Raymond (Megan) Bowdish of Lisbon, NY and a daughter, Tacie (Tony) Languein of Clinton, NY; siblings, Ronnie Way of Waterford, CT, Jean Boege of Hagerstown, MD and Thomas Gannoe of East Lyme, CT; along with 13 grandchildren, and dozens of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Patricia is predeceased by her husband of 50 years, James R. Bowdish (2007) her daughter, Lisa J. Bowdish (2019), and two brothers, Raymond Gannoe Jr. (2011), and Richard N. Gannoe in (2018). Patricia was born on February 16, 1938, in New London, CT, the daughter of the late Raymond Sr. and Gladys (Bach) Gannoe. After graduating from New London High School, Patricia married James R. Bowdish in September 1956. Following the birth of her first two children, Jim and Pat moved to Lebanon, CT in 1964, where they had two more children, and operated a small farm, greenhouse business, and construction company until 1982, when they moved to Lisbon NY. Patricia enjoyed creating her family’s home with her art, love of animals, excellent cooking skills, and many family gatherings and reunions. Along with her homemaking, Patricia used her artistic skills and business acumen to create a successful dried flower business and a later, New Horizons Farm Greenhouse, in 1985. Through the years Pat and Jim enjoyed growing their farm under horse-drawn power to eventually include herds of cattle and horses and nearly 400 acres of crop land. Their love of the outdoors and all things living compelled them to create a 300-ac wildlife preserve. Following Jim’s passing, Patricia continued actively stewarding the land following the couple’s tradition of riding around her four-wheeler to age 80! Pat actively contributed to the preservation of Blanding’s Turtle populations until her death.

The family would like to thank Patricia’s at-home care team Darcy Dubuque, Raymond Crouse, Janet Schembry, and Agi Awa Touray. Special thanks to her Legacy K care team who cared for her with love normally reserved for family. Donations may be made in Patricia’s memory to the Lisbon Rescue Squad, 7002 County Route 10, Lisbon, NY, 13658. Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhome.com.

