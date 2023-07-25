Red Cross seeks public’s help to avert blood shortage
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The American Red Cross says it needs the public’s help to prevent a blood shortage.
Officials say blood donations have been declining this summer
The Red Cross especially needs type O negative, type O positive and type B negative blood donors, as well as platelet donors.
“Blood is essential every day, 24/7/365. People all over the country need to have blood transfusions, need to have surgeries and need to have cancer treatments,” said Mary Alice Molgard, American Red Cross.
Donors of all blood types can schedule an appointment to give by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Here’s a list of upcoming blood donation opportunities in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties:
Jefferson County
Alexandria Bay
8/9/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Thousand Islands Winery, 43298 Seaway Avenue
8/10/2023: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., American Legion Post 904, 9 Rock Street
Carthage
8/9/2023: 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., American Legion Carthage, 415 West Street
Ellisburg
8/12/2023: 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Ellisburg Fire Department, 11901 Route 193
Fort Drum
8/2/2023: 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., USO, 10502 S Riva Ridge Loop, USO Building
8/7/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Fort Drum - BOSS Center, Bldg. 10650, 5th Armored Division Drive
Three Mile Bay
8/11/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Three Mile Bay Fire Department, 8581Route 12E
Watertown
8/3/2023: 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., American Red Cross - North Country Chapter, 203 N Hamilton St
8/5/2023: 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., American Legion Post 61 - Watertown, 138 Sterling St
8/8/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Fraternal Order of Eagles 782, 19260 US Rt 11
8/10/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Parkstead Black River, 256 Michigan Ave
8/15/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Watertown Urban Mission, 247 Factory St
Lewis County
Lowville
8/12/2023: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Lowville Fire Hall, 5420 The Pkwy
Saint Lawrence County
Canton
8/9/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Best Western University Inn, 90 E Main St
Colton
8/4/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Colton Volunteer Fire Department, 80 Riverside Drive
De Kalb Junction
8/12/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., DeKalb Junction Fire Department, 4323 US Highway 11
Gouverneur
8/15/2023: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Gouverneur Veterans of Foreign Wars, 100 W Main St
Massena
8/14/2023: 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., VFW Massena, 101 West Hatfield Street
Ogdensburg
8/10/2023: 10:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Claxton Hepburn Medical Center, 214 King St
Potsdam
8/2/2023: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Robert Livingston Clarkson Hall, 59 Main Street
Winthrop
8/3/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Winthrop American Legion Post 514, 675 State Highway 11C
