Red Cross seeks public’s help to avert blood shortage

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The American Red Cross says it needs the public’s help to prevent a blood shortage.

Officials say blood donations have been declining this summer

The Red Cross especially needs type O negative, type O positive and type B negative blood donors, as well as platelet donors.

“Blood is essential every day, 24/7/365. People all over the country need to have blood transfusions, need to have surgeries and need to have cancer treatments,” said Mary Alice Molgard, American Red Cross.

Donors of all blood types can schedule an appointment to give by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Here’s a list of upcoming blood donation opportunities in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties:

Jefferson County

Alexandria Bay

8/9/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Thousand Islands Winery, 43298 Seaway Avenue

8/10/2023: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., American Legion Post 904, 9 Rock Street

Carthage

8/9/2023: 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., American Legion Carthage, 415 West Street

Ellisburg

8/12/2023: 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Ellisburg Fire Department, 11901 Route 193

Fort Drum

8/2/2023: 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., USO, 10502 S Riva Ridge Loop, USO Building

8/7/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Fort Drum - BOSS Center, Bldg. 10650, 5th Armored Division Drive

Three Mile Bay

8/11/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Three Mile Bay Fire Department, 8581Route 12E

Watertown

8/3/2023: 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., American Red Cross - North Country Chapter, 203 N Hamilton St

8/5/2023: 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., American Legion Post 61 - Watertown, 138 Sterling St

8/8/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Fraternal Order of Eagles 782, 19260 US Rt 11

8/10/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Parkstead Black River, 256 Michigan Ave

8/15/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Watertown Urban Mission, 247 Factory St

Lewis County

Lowville

8/12/2023: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Lowville Fire Hall, 5420 The Pkwy

Saint Lawrence County

Canton

8/9/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Best Western University Inn, 90 E Main St

Colton

8/4/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Colton Volunteer Fire Department, 80 Riverside Drive

De Kalb Junction

8/12/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., DeKalb Junction Fire Department, 4323 US Highway 11

Gouverneur

8/15/2023: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Gouverneur Veterans of Foreign Wars, 100 W Main St

Massena

8/14/2023: 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., VFW Massena, 101 West Hatfield Street

Ogdensburg

8/10/2023: 10:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Claxton Hepburn Medical Center, 214 King St

Potsdam

8/2/2023: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Robert Livingston Clarkson Hall, 59 Main Street

Winthrop

8/3/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Winthrop American Legion Post 514, 675 State Highway 11C

