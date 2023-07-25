Robert L. Briere, 70, of Ogdensburg

Jul. 25, 2023
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Robert L. Briere, age 70 of Ogdensburg passed away unexpectedly at his home on Saturday (July 22, 2023). As per his request, there will be no public services. Burial will be at Redwood Cemetery.

Surviving are three brothers, Larry (Molly) Briere of Redwood, Louie (Debbie) Briere of Hammond and John Briere of Redwood; a sister Anne Street of Watertown; along with several nieces, nephews & cousins.

Robert was born on April 15, 1953 in Fairbanks Alaska, a son of Louie & Elaine (Suits) Briere. He attended Redwood and Alexandria Bay schools for his education. He began his career in Alexandria Bay as a dish washer then he went to work for Anchor Motor Freight as a security guard, CRC as a Laborer and Northern Boards processing micro film.

He enjoyed walking, riding his bike, playing guitar and he was an avid NY Yankee fan.

Memorial contributions can be made to the St. Lawrence Valley SPCA, 6718 State Hwy 68, Ogdensburg, NY 13669. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.

