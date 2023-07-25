Service Notice: Kathy L. Conroy, 70, of Norwood

NORWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Kathy L. Conroy, 70, a resident of 275 Austin Ridge Road, Norwood, will be held on Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 1 p.m. at the Church of the Nazarene with Pastor Bud Leach presiding. Kathy passed way on July 11, 2023 at the Saratoga General Hospital with family at her side. Arrangements are with the Buck Funeral Home in Norwood.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.