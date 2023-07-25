SLC Arts Announces Grant Changes

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

SLC Arts Announces Major Changes To Grant Program

Each year, SLC Arts distributes state funds to North Country municipalities, libraries, 501(c)3 nonprofit organizations, and individual artists to fund arts programming. These funds are available in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence Counties, through the New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA) Statewide Community Regrants (SCR) Program. Grants are project-based and support community-centered events and programs in any artistic discipline. In 2023, SLC Arts distributed $100,000 across the North Country.

SLC Arts is excited to announce that there will be significant changes to its 2024 SCR regrant program. A 2023 NYSCA Capacity Enhancement Grant will allow SLC Arts the opportunity to reimagine its SCR regrant program. First, the grant cycle timeline will shift significantly. Applications will open on Monday, January 1, 2024, with a submission deadline of Friday, March 1. Award notifications will be mailed in April. Projects must take place in the 2024 calendar year. Artists and organizations with events taking place earlier in the year remain eligible and will receive retroactive funding.

SLC Arts will be reviewing its grant guidelines and scoring rubrics, as well as reworking applications for the 2024 cycle. For this reason, all applicants, including returning applicants, will be required to attend an info session or meet with the Grant Coordinator before submitting a 2024 application. The goal is to have a clear, streamlined application process and an efficient, equitable review process.

Through the SCR program, SLC Arts is supporting local artists and fostering creative communities. Projects are made possible with funds from the Statewide Community Regrants Program, a regrant program of the New York State Council on the Arts, with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature, and administered by the St. Lawrence County Arts Council.

For more information about our regrant program, please visit www.slcartscouncil.org/grants or email Alicia Murphy, Grants and Services Manager, at grants@slcartscouncil.org.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.