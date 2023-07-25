Stage Notes presents ‘Guys and Dolls’ this week

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Stage Notes in Watertown will perform the classic musical “Guys and Dolls” this weekend.

Jared Bast plays Sky Masterson and Jack Marra is Nathan Detroit. Watch the video above for their interview on 7 News This Morning.

Show times are at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, July 27, 28, and 29, at the Dulles State Office Building in Watertown.

General admission is $15. Students and senior citizens get in for $12.

Tickets are available at the door and at Kinney Drugs stores on Washington and Coffeen streets in Watertown.

You can learn more here and at stagenoteswatertown.org.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.