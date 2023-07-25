Tomorrow’s Health: Cervical cancer screening, food insecurity & plant-based diet

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Researchers are weighing the benefits of cervical cancer screening against the risk for premature childbirth.

Cervical cancer screening

Getting screened for cervical cancer may increase a woman’s risk for preterm birth, especially when doctors use a surgical procedure to remove and diagnose abnormal cells.

Researchers from Harvard and Stanford suggest doctors weigh the effects of cervical cancer detection and the timing of procedures against a woman’s plans for having children.

Food insecurity

The global surge in food insecurity is having a direct impact on the mental health of young people.

That’s according to researchers in Canada who find children and adolescents who lack a nutritious diet due to finances are 74% more likely to visit an emergency room or hospital for anxiety or substance use disorder compared to kids with adequate food supplies.

Plant-based diet

Harvard researchers suggest eating a plant-based diet may help you live longer and protect the planet.

Using a new “diet score,” they find foods like whole grains, fruit, and nuts help reduce a person’s risk of death from cancer and other chronic diseases compared to processed foods like meat and eggs that could be bad for your health and the environment.

