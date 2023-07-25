A warm week

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -The warm and humid conditions will continue the next couple days. Expect partly cloudy skies tonight with lows in the 60′s.

There is a slight chance for a shower tomorrow. Highs will be in the lower 80′s.

Wednesday will be mainly sunny with highs in the mid 80′s.

There is the risk of showers and thunderstorms on Thursday. Expect highs in the upper 80′s.

