A warm week

By John Kubis
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 8:17 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -The warm and humid conditions will continue the next couple days. Expect partly cloudy skies tonight with lows in the 60′s.

There is a slight chance for a shower tomorrow. Highs will be in the lower 80′s.

Wednesday will be mainly sunny with highs in the mid 80′s.

There is the risk of showers and thunderstorms on Thursday. Expect highs in the upper 80′s.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Syracuse man has passed away after a reported drowning Saturday.
Syracuse man dies in drowning incident at Southwick Beach State Park
SLC woman charged with fire department theft
Some wholesome fun was spotted in St. Lawrence County!
St. Lawrence County Sheriffs partake in some wholesome fun
Douglas Monroe
Lisbon man found guilty of raping & sexually abusing child
Janay Chambers and Tyrece Franklin
Potsdam police: 2 alleged drug traffickers had ‘sophisticated’ compartment to hide suspected cocaine

Latest News

7 day
wwny 6pm weather
Wake Up Weather
Sunny most of the day with rain possible later
Monday AM weather
WX
Showers possible on Monday