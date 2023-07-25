Woman accused of stealing nearly $50K from employer

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Cape Vincent woman is accused of stealing nearly $50,000 from the dentist office she worked for.

Watertown police say that 39-year-old Alicia Countryman of Fox Creek Road allegedly adjusted her timecard as an employee of Ward and Coalter Dental on Washington Street in Watertown to reflect longer hours than she actually worked

She’s also accused of making off with $47,279 by keeping cash she was supposed to deposit into the business’ account.

Countryman was charged Friday with first-degree falsifying business records and third-degree grand larceny, both felonies, and second-degree falsifying business records, a misdemeanor.

Countryman was released without bail after her first court appearance.

