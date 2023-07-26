WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

SLC Arts is excited to announce renowned local artist, Becky Harblin, as the recipient of the annual Arts Recognition Award! This award is presented each year to a North Country artist with appreciation for dedicated service to the arts in St. Lawrence County.

About the Artist

A trained painter, Becky majored in art and did coursework at San Diego State University. Much of her painting now, after a career at The New Yorker magazine, and several newspapers, is working in pastels. Over the last twenty years, Becky has begun to incorporate her studies in Amazonian Healing (shamanism) into all her work beyond painting, including poetry, sculpture, and photography. The bulk of her painting is done plein air. She enjoys the direct contact with her subjects and the often-explicit interpretation of light in a landscape.

