Autism conference set for St. Lawrence County

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - A conference set for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday in Potsdam and Canton will explore the best ways to interact with people with autism.

The conference is organized by Dan Mesibov, who is Director of the Institute for Learning Centered Education in Potsdam, and retired Gouverneur school teacher Carol Amburg.

“The crisis is that there are people who interact regularly with people with autism and I mean, teachers, teacher-assistants, bus drivers, secretaries, cafeteria personnel, people in community organizations and they have no information to guide them,” Mesibov said.

He explained that the purpose of the conference is to inform employers and schools how to properly approach people with autism.

More than 20 people have been invited to the conference, including experts in the field of autism, school and community organization leaders and people who have autism.

“We have people from all walks of life from all over the country. I just think it’s going to be very exciting working with this caliber of people,” Amberg said.

There will be 5 workshops. The conference will be hosted Sunday and Tuesday at the Potsdam Public Library, and on Monday at Canton BOCES on Main Street.

