Bernard James Barton, Sr., 77, of Ogdensburg

Bernard James Barton, Sr., age 77, of Ogdensburg, NY, was called home to the Lord on Friday, July 21, 2023, at his home. Funeral services for Mr. Barton will be held at a later date in the Fall.

Bernard is survived by his sons, Bernard (Jimmy) Barton, Jr. (Danielle), Jonathan Barton (Cathy), both of St. Cloud, FL and daughter, Michelle and her companion, Andrew Gilbert, Ogdensburg, NY; siblings, Chester Harry Barton of Phoenix, AZ, and Betty Lillian Freed of St. Louis, MO; his grandchildren, Krista Crobar, Tiffany Delello, Dylan Barton, Joshua Gilbert, Brittany Gilbert, Zachary Barton and Alena Barton; his great grandchildren, Gracie Crobar, Claire Crobar, Allyse Crobar, Logan DeVito, Liam DeVito, Rilynn Delello, Haylee Delello, Everett Barton, and Haven Gilbert, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Bernard was born on December 15, 1945, in Ogdensburg, NY, the son of the late Rev. Bernard C. and Marjorie A. (Moore) Barton. He graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy in 1963 and later earned his associate degree from Mater Dei College. Bernard married Connie Jeanette Wilson on September 28, 1965, in Springfield, OH. Connie predeceased him on September 24, 2018. Bernard was first employed by General Motors in the shipping and receiving warehouse in Cincinnati, Ohio, before moving back to Ogdensburg in 1979. He joined the St. Lawrence Psychiatric Center in the carpentry department where he retired in 2001. After retiring, he became self-employed as a handyman, helping others in the community.

Bernard enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, great-grandchildren and the Saturday Men’s Club. He worked in prison ministry, the Pilgrim Holiness Church, and the Lisbon Youth Camp for over ten years. He was an avid Yankees and Bengals fan, and loved a good NASCAR race. Above all else, Bernard enjoyed helping others in any way he could.

Donations may be made in Bernard’s memory to the The Salvation Army Ogdensburg, NY Center for Worship & Service, 401 Franklin St. P.O. Box 404 Ogdensburg, NY 13669.

