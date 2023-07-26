WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Constance (Sayers) Davison was born July 17, 1939, the daughter of Margaret (Gleason) and John Frances Sayers, better known as Jack. After the death of her mother at a very young age, Jack married Olive (Polly) Kilbourn McComber. Connie graduated from Harrisville Central School in 1957 and married her high school sweetheart, Robert C. Davison on August 24, 1957 at St. Francis Solanus Church in Harrisville. The couple began their marriage and family in Fulton and Carthage, NY, before returning to their alma mater where they expanded and raised their family. Connie prided herself at being a homemaker and mother of six children, but also worked at various local businesses around Harrisville, She was best known as a clerk at Dooley’s Drug Store for over 30 years. She is survived by two sisters, Nancy Fortin of North Syracuse, NY and Mary Betrus of Peru, NY. Surviving members of the immediate family include five of her children and their spouses: Margaret Granger (Watertown, NY), Michael Davison and his spouse, Donald Twomey (Boston, MA), Timothy and Sheila (Allen) Davison (Gouverneur, NY), Kevin and Tana (Keruskie) Davison (Watertown, NY), and Thomas Davison and his spouse, Joseph Boschelli (Naples, FL). Constance had six grandchildren: Seth Davison-Twomey (Charlotte, NC), Luke Davison-Twomey (Boston, MA), Alayna Davison (Utica, NY), Colter Davison (Gouverneur, NY), Ashley Davison (Oswego, NY), and Tyler Davison (Watertown, NY). She had several nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was predeceased by her husband, Robert, their fourth child, Richard E. Davison (Central Square, NY), and son-in-law, Ronnie Granger (Watertown, NY). She resided in Watertown after her husband’s death. The family extends a special thanks to Karla Keruskie, who operates Legacy K Elderly Homes in Hermon, NY, who cared for Connie for the past eight months. In addition, the family would also like to express gratitude to the Canton-Potsdam Hospital for all the love, care, and compassion shown in the last two weeks of her life. In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be given to the: Linda Richard’s Nursing Fund at St. Lawrence Health Foundation/ 50 Leroy St./ Potsdam, NY 13676. Arrangements are being made through Hart & Bruce Funeral Home in Watertown, NY. There will be a graveside burial service on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 11:00am in the St. Francis Solanus Cemetery with a luncheon at the Harrisville Fire Hall immediately following the ceremony.

