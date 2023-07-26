Driver’s success is a “Dunn” deal

LAFARGEVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Billy Dunn has led the pack this season at Can-Am Speedway in LaFargeville.

Dunn has been a model of consistency in the modified division this season.

After struggling a little bit last year, he’s been on the upswing this year with some big wins.

Dunn’s big win so far this year came in the Pabst Shootout, a race he’s proud to have in the win column.

The heritage of the Pabst Shootout is shown by the drivers who have taken the checkered flag in the event.

Dunn has relied on past successes at Can-Am to help him this year.

Week in and week out, it’s a battle on the Nasty Track of the North.

Plans are underway for hopefully a big SuperDIRT Week performance in Oswego come October.

And of course, it’s more than just a one-man show. He has a lot of support each week.

Billy Dunn, making his mark on the track at Can-Am.

