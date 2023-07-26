Enjoy BBQ & Blues in Chaumont this weekend

BBQ & Blues in Chaumont
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Lyme Performing Arts Council and the Chaumont Fire Department are teaming up for BBQ & Blues this weekend.

Judi Bates is from the Lyme Performing Arts Council. She says the event is part of Lyme Community Days.

Watch the video for her interview on 7 News This Morning.

The event is from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday, July 30, at the Chaumont Fire Hall.

The chicken barbecue starts at noon. They’ll serve hot dogs, hamburgers, and sausages when the chicken runs out.

The Ron Spencer Band plays from 1 to 2:30 p.m. and the Tas Cru Band takes the stage from 3 to 4:30 p.m.

There will also be a car show.

You can email lymeperformingarts@gmail.com for more information.

