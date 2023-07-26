Happy birthday, ADA!

Lucy Jo Tuttle of NRCIL outside the Kinney Drugs on Washington Street Wednesday.
Lucy Jo Tuttle of NRCIL outside the Kinney Drugs on Washington Street Wednesday.(Source: WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The landmark Americans With Disabilities Act is approaching middle age.

The 33rd anniversary of the ADA was celebrated Wednesday.

The ADA is sweeping civil rights legislation for people living with disabilities. Signed into law by-then President George H.W. Bush, it prohibits discrimination against people with disabilities, from jobs to schools to public transportation.

In the north country Wednesday, the Northern Regional Center For Independent Living (NRCIL), which advocates for people living with disabilities, set up informational tables about the ADA at 10 Kinney Drug stores.

At the one on Washington Street, you could find Lucy Jo Tuttle of NRCIL, who helps other people with disabilities find jobs.

Tuttle, who is deaf, says the ADA made a major difference in her life.

“I think back and I wonder what it would’ve been like for me if it hadn’t been passed,” she told 7 News.

Would I be homeless? You know, because I couldn’t- any job, I couldn’t hold it, because they didn’t want to accommodate.”

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Handcuffs, money
Woman accused of stealing nearly $50K from employer
SLC woman charged with fire department theft
handcuffs
Three charged in St. Lawrence County drug case
Bottles and cans at redemption center
Redemption centers voice concern about getting paid for bottles and cans
The Ogdensburg city council was unable to reach a decision on who will take over former...
Ogdensburg in ‘uncharted waters’ after council fails to fill vacancy

Latest News

A soldier "injured" in mass casualty training Wednesday is treated at Samaritan Medical Center.
Fort Drum, local hospitals prepare for emergencies
A sign in the window of the new home of the Greater Watertown - North Country Chamber of...
Watertown Chamber headed back downtown
A conference Sunday, Monday and Tuesday in Potsdam and Canton will address how to interact with...
Autism conference set for St. Lawrence County
Massena man accused of church burglary