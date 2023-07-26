Heathers the Musical

Presented by Central New York Playhouse
Based on the classic 1989 film. Westerberg High is ruled by a shoulder-padded,...
Based on the classic 1989 film. Westerberg High is ruled by a shoulder-padded, scrunchie-wearing trio: Heather, Heather and Heather, the hottest and cruelest girls in all of Ohio. But misfit Veronica Sawyer rejects their evil regime for a new boyfriend, the dark and sexy stranger J.D., who plans to put the Heathers in their place - six feet under.(central ny playhouse)
By Craig Thornton
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

Based on the classic 1989 film. Westerberg High is ruled by a shoulder-padded, scrunchie-wearing junta: Heather, Heather and Heather, the hottest and cruelest girls in all of Ohio. But misfit Veronica Sawyer rejects their evil regime for a new boyfriend, the dark and sexy stranger J.D., who plans to put the Heathers in their place – six feet under.

All performances are at Atonement Lutheran Church

116 West Glen Avenue, Syracuse NY 13205

Tickets and more information

