Jefferson County social services chief to retire

Jefferson County Department of Social Services commissioner Teresa Gaffney addresses county...
Jefferson County Department of Social Services commissioner Teresa Gaffney addresses county legislators.(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 2:45 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Department of Social Services commissioner in Jefferson County is retiring.

Teresa Gaffney will step down on August 18.

Tuesday night, the county legislature’s finance and rules committee passed a resolution for Karen Marcum to become the next commissioner.

Marcum is currently the deputy commissioner.

The resolution still needs to be approved by the full board of legislators.

They meet on August 1.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Handcuffs, money
Woman accused of stealing nearly $50K from employer
SLC woman charged with fire department theft
Bottles and cans at redemption center
Redemption centers voice concern about getting paid for bottles and cans
The Ogdensburg city council was unable to reach a decision on who will take over former...
Ogdensburg in ‘uncharted waters’ after council fails to fill vacancy
Fire destroyed the Depauville Hotel
After fire, Depauville Hotel owners plan to rebuild

Latest News

A conference Sunday, Monday and Tuesday in Potsdam and Canton will address how to interact with...
Autism conference set for St. Lawrence County
Massena man accused of church burglary
Town of Montague sign.
No candidates on ballot for several Lewis County offices
Zoo technology program at JCC
Love animals? Check out zoo technology at JCC