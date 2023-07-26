Jefferson County social services chief to retire

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Department of Social Services commissioner in Jefferson County is retiring.

Teresa Gaffney will step down on August 18.

Tuesday night, the county legislature’s finance and rules committee passed a resolution for Karen Marcum to become the next commissioner.

Marcum is currently the deputy commissioner.

The resolution still needs to be approved by the full board of legislators.

They meet on August 1.

