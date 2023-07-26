Love animals? Check out zoo technology at JCC

Zoo technology program at JCC
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 1:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - If you love taking care of animals, Jefferson Community College’s zoo technology program might be for you.

Jed LaBrake is an intern at Zoo New York in Watertown and Dr. Mark Irwin is director of the zoo program. They say zoo keeping requires education, experience, and passion.

Watch the video for their interview on 7 News At Noon.,

Throughout the program, students collaborate with zookeepers, veterinarians, curators, educators, and administrators while gaining valuable hands-on experience working with exotic and domestic animals.

You can find out more at sunyjefferson.edu or zookeeping.com. You can also call 315-786-2437.

Zoo technology program at JCC
