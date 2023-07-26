Man charged in Massena break-in

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - A man in Massena is accused of breaking into a home and stealing several items.

Massena Police say on July 6, 33 year old Andrew Courson allegedly entered a home at 100 Woodlawn Avenue in the village and stole more than $2,400 worth of property.

Courson is also accused of trying to hide evidence by throwing a TV mount into the woods and pushing an air conditioning unit from a window and subsequently destroying a toy inside the home.

He’s charged with felonies for burglary, grand larceny and tampering with evidence - as well as misdemeanor criminal mischief.

