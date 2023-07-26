Massena man accused of church burglary

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - A Massena man is accused of breaking into a church rectory.

Massena Police say 51 year old Robert Yekel broke a window to enter the St. Mary’s Church rectory on Cornell Avenue.

Yekel is accused of taking a cash box with $50 inside.

A pipe was also damaged, and between that and the window, $110 of damage was done, police said.

Yekel is charged with two counts of felony burglary and misdemeanors for petit larceny and criminal mischief.

He was sent to county jail with no bail set.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.