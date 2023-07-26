Morning Checkup: A North Country Festival of Trees

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s not too early to get involved with A North Country Festival of Trees.

Shawna Cutuli is deputy CEO for the Watertown Family YMCA and Dawn Atwood is community relations and event coordinator at Samaritan Medical Center. They say they’re looking for sponsors and volunteer decorators.

Watch the video for their interview during Samaritan’s Morning Checkup segment on 7 News This Morning.

The annual holiday tree auction will be both online and in-person. The live auction and gala will be on December 1.

Proceeds from the event will be used for scholarships for kids at the YMCA and for Samaritan’s mental health unit.

To sign up as a sponsor or volunteer, call 315-785-5745, email datwood@shsny.com, or visit samaritanhealth.com/festivaloftrees.

