Morning Checkup: A North Country Festival of Trees

Morning Checkup: A North Country Festival of Trees
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 9:21 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s not too early to get involved with A North Country Festival of Trees.

Shawna Cutuli is deputy CEO for the Watertown Family YMCA and Dawn Atwood is community relations and event coordinator at Samaritan Medical Center. They say they’re looking for sponsors and volunteer decorators.

Watch the video for their interview during Samaritan’s Morning Checkup segment on 7 News This Morning.

The annual holiday tree auction will be both online and in-person. The live auction and gala will be on December 1.

Proceeds from the event will be used for scholarships for kids at the YMCA and for Samaritan’s mental health unit.

To sign up as a sponsor or volunteer, call 315-785-5745, email datwood@shsny.com, or visit samaritanhealth.com/festivaloftrees.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Handcuffs, money
Woman accused of stealing nearly $50K from employer
SLC woman charged with fire department theft
Bottles and cans at redemption center
Redemption centers voice concern about getting paid for bottles and cans
The Ogdensburg city council was unable to reach a decision on who will take over former...
Ogdensburg in ‘uncharted waters’ after council fails to fill vacancy
Fire destroyed the Depauville Hotel
After fire, Depauville Hotel owners plan to rebuild

Latest News

Morning Checkup: A North Country Festival of Trees
Morning Checkup: A North Country Festival of Trees
Tomorrow's Health
Tomorrow’s Health: Cervical cancer screening, food insecurity & plant-based diet
Tomorrow's Health
Morning Checkup: Clifton-Fine Hospital Capital Campaign
Morning Checkup: Clifton-Fine Hospital Capital Campaign