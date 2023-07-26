Next Carthage Little Theatre Show

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

For Updated Information contact their facebook page

https://www.facebook.com/CarthageLittleTheatre

Dinner Shows are Friday, August 11, Saturday August 12 and Sunday August 13

Carthage Little Theatre is thrilled to invite you to come see our Summer 2023 production of THE QUEEN OF BINGO by Jeanne Michels and Phyllis Murphy. This hilarious two-act comedy is about two sisters who dish the dirt, laugh like school girls, share old memories and engage in self-reflection... all while playing Bingo at their local parish. Come meet Sis & Babe, Father Mac, The Caller, Flo McPheeney and Sister Silencia at St. Joe’s in Battle Creek, Michigan..... you may even be a winner of a special Bingo prize! But don’t worry, anyone who comes to see this show will feel like a winner! Directed by Frank Johnson, Jr.

Friday, August 11th: dinner buffet at 6:pm, curtain at 7:00pm - doors open at 5:30pm.

Saturday, August 12: dinner buffet

Doors open at 12:30pm. Buffet Dinner at 1:00pm. Curtain at 2:00pm

Sunday, August 13 dinner buffet/performance

Doors open at 12:30pm. Buffet Dinner at 1:00pm. Curtain at 2:00pm

COST: $40.00 per person; includes buffet dinner with dessert and coffee bar, tax and tip.

Reservations are required - seating is limited! Reservation begin July 21st and end August 7th. Call Ann Rohr at (315)493-2329 to make your reservations. (Please do not call Belva’s Sahara directly.)

*Original production staged by Rowan Joseph. Originally produced by Shane T. Parlow and Robert Shaffer with Rowan Joseph and Kevin Eberly as presented by Chicago’s Theatre a Go-Go, Inc.

*****************************************************************************

You can also see shows the following weekend without having dinner.

Carthage Elks Lodge #1762 will be selling their regular Bingo menu: hot dogs, hamburgers, cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches, onion rings, french fries and fried mozzarella sticks. Beverages can be purchased at the bar.

All food and beverage sales stop at 6:45pm. Proceeds from these sales directly benefit Lodge #1762 - so please support them!

Doors open at 5:30pm.

