Rapids baseball: Watertown vs. Oneonta

Watertown Rapids vs. Oneonta Outlaws
By Mel Busler
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 8:38 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Rapids hosted the Oneonta Outlaws Tuesday night.

Top of the second, Rapids catcher Quinten Perilli with a strike to second, nailing the baseball runner.

Bottom of the second, it’s 1-0 Outlaws when Corey Roberts strokes a single to right and Gaetan Grandelli comes around to score, tying the game at 1.

The Rapids went on to beat the Outlaws 5-1.

