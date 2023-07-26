Rapids baseball: Watertown vs. Oneonta

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Rapids hosted the Oneonta Outlaws Tuesday night.

Top of the second, Rapids catcher Quinten Perilli with a strike to second, nailing the baseball runner.

Bottom of the second, it’s 1-0 Outlaws when Corey Roberts strokes a single to right and Gaetan Grandelli comes around to score, tying the game at 1.

The Rapids went on to beat the Outlaws 5-1.

