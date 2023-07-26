Ronald Douglas Ripley, 84, of Dekalb

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEKALB, New York (WWNY) - Ronald Douglas Ripley (84) was born on May 1, 1939, in Dekalb, New York, to Watson A. Ripley and Kathleen Carpenter.  He was a graduate of Harrisville High in New York.  Soon after graduation he enlisted in the United States Army where he served for twenty-seven years with a rank of Command Sergeant Major. Ron loved golfing, fishing and enjoyed having a beer with his friends.  Upon retiring, he made his home in the Daytona Beach area with his wife Carleen Baughman.  He was a lifetime member of the VFW and also served on the Honor Guard. Ron loved his family tremendously. He is survived by his wife Carleen (Charlie) of Port Orange, his Sons: Han P. & Beth Ripley of  Olympia, Wa., Mark Ripley of Los Angeles, Ca., Kristopher Booth of Ormond Beach, FL., Daughters: Kellie Swike of Ormond Beach, Fl., Heather Carpenter of Jacksonville, Tx.  Grandchildren include Amanda & Michael Johnson, Ray Shinderling, Anna Jacobs, Cade & Bella Carpenter, Carlie Swike, Emelia and Derick Ripley, Sisters: Laura & French Provost, Wanda & Jim Siedlecki, Becky & Keith Moore and brother, Mike Ripley, and many neieces and nephews.  Ron was preceded in death by his parents, brother George Richard, brother Jon Howard, sister Carole Audrey, and daughter Anna Laura Ripley.   In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated in care of the Halifax Hospice Center of Port Orange, Florida or any local VFW of your choice.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Autism conference set for St. Lawrence County
No candidates on ballot for several Lewis County offices
Watertown Chamber headed back downtown
Fort Drum, local hospitals prepare for emergencies
Bernard James Barton, Sr., age 77, of Ogdensburg, NY, was called home to the Lord on Friday,...
Bernard James Barton, Sr., 77, of Ogdensburg

Obituaries

Candles
Constance (Sayers) Davison
A soldier "injured" in mass casualty training Wednesday is treated at Samaritan Medical Center.
Fort Drum, local hospitals prepare for emergencies
Lucy Jo Tuttle of NRCIL outside the Kinney Drugs on Washington Street Wednesday.
Happy birthday, ADA!
A sign in the window of the new home of the Greater Watertown - North Country Chamber of...
Watertown Chamber headed back downtown
A conference Sunday, Monday and Tuesday in Potsdam and Canton will address how to interact with...
Autism conference set for St. Lawrence County