Ronald Douglas Ripley, 84, of Dekalb

DEKALB, New York (WWNY) - Ronald Douglas Ripley (84) was born on May 1, 1939, in Dekalb, New York, to Watson A. Ripley and Kathleen Carpenter. He was a graduate of Harrisville High in New York. Soon after graduation he enlisted in the United States Army where he served for twenty-seven years with a rank of Command Sergeant Major. Ron loved golfing, fishing and enjoyed having a beer with his friends. Upon retiring, he made his home in the Daytona Beach area with his wife Carleen Baughman. He was a lifetime member of the VFW and also served on the Honor Guard. Ron loved his family tremendously. He is survived by his wife Carleen (Charlie) of Port Orange, his Sons: Han P. & Beth Ripley of Olympia, Wa., Mark Ripley of Los Angeles, Ca., Kristopher Booth of Ormond Beach, FL., Daughters: Kellie Swike of Ormond Beach, Fl., Heather Carpenter of Jacksonville, Tx. Grandchildren include Amanda & Michael Johnson, Ray Shinderling, Anna Jacobs, Cade & Bella Carpenter, Carlie Swike, Emelia and Derick Ripley, Sisters: Laura & French Provost, Wanda & Jim Siedlecki, Becky & Keith Moore and brother, Mike Ripley, and many neieces and nephews. Ron was preceded in death by his parents, brother George Richard, brother Jon Howard, sister Carole Audrey, and daughter Anna Laura Ripley. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated in care of the Halifax Hospice Center of Port Orange, Florida or any local VFW of your choice.

