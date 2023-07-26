Shelby Arlene Ford

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 7:21 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Shelby Arlene Ford our beautiful daughter, gone way too soon. Love you forever, Mom and Dad.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Phillips Memorial Home, 20 Church Street Madrid, NY

Shelby is survived by her loving parents Zachary and Tiffany (Bond) Ford of Madrid, one Brother Levi, her maternal grandparents Gaylord and Beckie Bond, her paternal grandparents Eugene and Linda Ford , two aunts, Amber Scheffler Gold and Emily DiNardo.

You were loved by so many, Forever our angel.

Arrangements are private and at the convenience of the family.

