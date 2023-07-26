Some AM fog, then sunny & hot

Wednesday AM weather
By Beth Hall
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 6:18 AM EDT
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The day is off to a warm and muggy start, and it will only get warmer and muggier.

Early temperatures were mainly in the mid- to upper 60s. There was some patchy fog around the area.

It will become mostly sunny, and highs will reach the mid-80s.

It will be another warm and humid night. Lows will be around 70 degrees.

Rain moves in by around 4 a.m. on Thursday. Rain will be off and on all day. Downpours could be heavy, and thunderstorms are possible. Highs will be in the low to mid-80s.

Friday will be our hottest day. It will be sunny with highs in the upper 80s.

It will be a little cooler and less humid for the weekend.

Saturday will be partly sunny with a 40% chance of rain. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday will all be sunny with highs in the mid-70s.

