Three charged in St. Lawrence County drug case

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Massena police arrested three people on drug charges.

38 year old Alisha Crump of Massena, along with 32 year old Dominique Pitts and 30 year old Dionte Austin, both of Rochester, face multiple charges for having fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine, which they allegedly intended to sell.

On Monday, village police executed a search warrant on Sycamore Street.

Police say they found more than 34 grams of meth, 8 grams of crack cocaine, 147 packets of Fentanyl and PCP, more than a gram of fentanyl, and about 1,800 dollars cash.

The three arrested face four charges each of criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Crump also faces a criminal nuisance charge.

They were arraigned in Massena Town Court and sent to the county jail on no bail.

All three have prior convictions.

