Traffic advisory: Grant & Lincoln streets in Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Drivers can expect delays on Grant Street and Lincoln Street in Watertown on Wednesday.

Crews will install new sewer structures and piping at the intersection of Grant and Lincoln.

Access will be restricted to local traffic.

Work is expected to start at 6:30 a.m. and be completed by 4 a.m.

Motorists should avoid the area if possible.

