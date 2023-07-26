Video shows sea lions charging at beachgoers at La Jolla Cove in San Diego

Video shows a group of sea lions appearing to charge at beachgoers in San Diego. (Source: @whoisjaphet/LOCAL NEWS X/TMX)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (Gray News/TMX) - A group of sea lions charged at beachgoers who appeared to get a little too close to the wild animals over the weekend.

A video shared by Instagram user @whoisjaphet shows the sea lions rushing at the crowd on a La Jolla Cove beach.

“Please give the sea lions plenty of room,” a voice can be heard saying over a loudspeaker in the video. “They have bitten people, and they are protected animals.”

As some of the beachgoers backed away, another barking sea lion is seen charging out of the water, sending the group of people screaming.

Sea lions regularly sunbathe on the rocks in La Jolla Cove. The beach area is part of the San Diego La Jolla Underwater Park Ecological Reserve.

Signs are posted warning beachgoers to keep a safe distance away from the animals.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Handcuffs, money
Woman accused of stealing nearly $50K from employer
SLC woman charged with fire department theft
handcuffs
Three charged in St. Lawrence County drug case
Bottles and cans at redemption center
Redemption centers voice concern about getting paid for bottles and cans
The Ogdensburg city council was unable to reach a decision on who will take over former...
Ogdensburg in ‘uncharted waters’ after council fails to fill vacancy

Latest News

Las Vegas Aces WNBA basketball player Riquna Williams makes an initial court appearance...
Riquna Williams barred from WNBA’s Aces after felony domestic violence arrest in Las Vegas
Smoke rises from a construction crane that caught fire in Manhattan, Wednesday, July 26, 2023,...
Pedestrians scatter as fire causes New York construction crane’s arm to collapse and crash to street
A soldier "injured" in mass casualty training Wednesday is treated at Samaritan Medical Center.
Fort Drum, local hospitals prepare for emergencies
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried leaves federal court, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in New York. (AP...
Sam Bankman-Fried should be jailed until trial, prosecutor says, citing bail violations
Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred makes comments before the unveiling of the 2024...
Rob Manfred’s term as baseball commissioner extended until 2029 by MLB owners