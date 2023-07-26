Watertown Chamber headed back downtown

A sign in the window of the new home of the Greater Watertown - North Country Chamber of Commerce.(Source: WWNY)
By Sandy Torres
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - After an absence of several years, the Greater Watertown - North Country Chamber of Commerce is returning to downtown.

The Chamber is currently located on Coffeen Street.

“It’s very appropriate that we get to go back to our roots and come back home to downtown Watertown,” said Kayla Jamieson, the President and CEO of the Chamber.

The new Chamber of Commerce location will be off Court Street next to the Lauchenauer Plaza, in the “Top of The Square” plaza.

The move comes just as Court Street undergoes extensive rebuilding and renovation.

“We are coming into downtown at a really wonderful time, it is very exciting time, our front yard is going to be gorgeous and new,” Jamieson said.

The office space includes a newly renovated open floor plan. Jamieson says the new location makes the Chamber of Commerce more visible and accessible to the community.

Another perk: the Watertown Farm & Craft market will now be in walking distance. The Chamber runs it from May to October.

“The Watertown Farm & Craft market is the most public event that we put on,” Jamieson said. “It is something that we are very focused on.”

As the Chamber turns to this new chapter, it’s looking to expand its team. The Chamber is searching for a new member relations director.

The move should be complete by the first week of August.

