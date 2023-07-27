2023 inductees announced for North Country Sports Hall of Fame

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The North Country Sports Hall of Fame has made its selections for this year’s induction class. It’s a stellar group of inductees in this year’s class.

Hall of Fame president Ed Murphy made the announcement of this year’s inductees Wednesday morning.

Among the names on the list:

- Dave Trembley, who made a name in local baseball and then coached and managed in the majors.

- Mike Delaney, a longtime coach and athletic director at Immaculate Heart.

- Jimmy Howard, an Ogdensburg native who was part of a Stanley Cup winning team in Detroit as its goalie.

- Kirk Ventiquattro, who was on hand for the announcement. Ventiquattro made his mark by building the Carthage lacrosse program and is just coming off coaching the Philippines national team at the world lacrosse championship.

- St. Lawrence County native Stan Moore, who has made his name coaching hockey.

- Dutch Grant of General Brown, who played and coached sports besides running the school district.

- Cynthia Wetmore, who coached women’s sports.

- Henry Coffeen of South Jefferson.

Murphy said he’s proud of this group of inductees.

The date for the ceremony will be announced later.

